 Skip to main content

Barrick hikes dividend as profit tops forecasts on record gold prices

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Record high gold prices and lower taxes helped propel Barrick Gold Corp. past street estimates for profit in the third quarter, as it moves to end a fracas in the South Pacific that has idled one of its smaller gold mines.

The Toronto-based company, the world’s second-biggest gold miner by market value after Newmont Corp., reported a net profit of US$882-million for the three months ending on Sept. 30. On an adjusted basis, Barrick’s profit was US$0.41 a share, 8 cents better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.

Historically, gold has been sought out by investors in times of extreme financial market uncertainty, and the COVID-19 pandemic has turned bullion into one of the world’s best performing asset classes this year. Barrick sold gold at an average of US$1,926 in the quarter, 30 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2019. In August, gold hit a new all-time high of US$2,050 an ounce.

Story continues below advertisement

Following other large gold companies like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Newmont and Yamana Gold Inc. that have increased their dividends, Barrick said it is upping its quarterly payout by 12.5 per cent to $0.09 a share.

“The increase is smaller than senior peers this quarter,” Josh Wolfson, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. wrote in a note to clients. “Although Barrick management previously indicated it would seek to institute a new dividend formula in early 2021.”

Barrick said it is on track to hit its production forecast for the year of 4.6 to five million ounces of gold, despite lower quarterly production year-over-year. The company produced 1.15 million ounces in the quarter, down 12 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019.

No production from its Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea was partly to blame for the drop. In April, Barrick suspended production at the mine after the government refused to renew its mining lease over alleged claims of environmental infractions. Last month, Barrick reached a provisional pact to end the dispute, that would see it grant a larger proportion of the profits from the mine to the government, and give away a bigger piece of the equity. Barrick currently owns a 47.5 per cent stake in the mine with China’s Zijin Mining Group and the Papua New Guinea government owning the rest.

Shares in Barrick are up 48 per cent this year but are still trading about 35 per cent below their all-time high in 2010. At that time, Barrick produced far more gold than it does now.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies