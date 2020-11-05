Barrick hikes dividend as profit tops forecasts on record gold prices

Record high gold prices and lower taxes helped propel Barrick Gold Corp. past street estimates for profit in the third quarter, as it moves to end a fracas in the South Pacific that has idled one of its smaller gold mines.

The Toronto-based company, the world’s second-biggest gold miner by market value after Newmont Corp., reported a net profit of US$882-million for the three months ending on Sept. 30. On an adjusted basis, Barrick’s profit was US$0.41 a share, 8 cents better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.

Historically, gold has been sought out by investors in times of extreme financial market uncertainty, and the COVID-19 pandemic has turned bullion into one of the world’s best performing asset classes this year. Barrick sold gold at an average of US$1,926 in the quarter, 30 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2019. In August, gold hit a new all-time high of US$2,050 an ounce.

Following other large gold companies like Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Newmont and Yamana Gold Inc. that have increased their dividends, Barrick said it is upping its quarterly payout by 12.5 per cent to $0.09 a share.

“The increase is smaller than senior peers this quarter,” Josh Wolfson, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. wrote in a note to clients. “Although Barrick management previously indicated it would seek to institute a new dividend formula in early 2021.”

Barrick said it is on track to hit its production forecast for the year of 4.6 to five million ounces of gold, despite lower quarterly production year-over-year. The company produced 1.15 million ounces in the quarter, down 12 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019.

No production from its Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea was partly to blame for the drop. In April, Barrick suspended production at the mine after the government refused to renew its mining lease over alleged claims of environmental infractions. Last month, Barrick reached a provisional pact to end the dispute, that would see it grant a larger proportion of the profits from the mine to the government, and give away a bigger piece of the equity. Barrick currently owns a 47.5 per cent stake in the mine with China’s Zijin Mining Group and the Papua New Guinea government owning the rest.

Shares in Barrick are up 48 per cent this year but are still trading about 35 per cent below their all-time high in 2010. At that time, Barrick produced far more gold than it does now.

