Barrick leaves door open to sale of its biggest copper mine as Zambia tax hikes loom

Barrick Gold Corp is leaving the door open to a sale of its biggest copper mine as it faces potential tax hikes in Africa.

In a press release, Barrick said the Zambian government had proposed tax changes for its Lumwana property that would “imperil the mine’s ability to sustain returns to all stakeholders.”

And while Barrick said reports that it had already sold the mine were untrue, given the “challenging conditions” the mine is facing, “all options” would have to be considered.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto-based Barrick had previously designated its copper assets as “strategic” to the company and therefore not something the company was planning on selling.

This is the second African tax dispute that Barrick has encountered in recent years. Since early 2017, Barrick has been subject to a gold concentrate export ban in Tanzania after its government accused the company of US$200-billion in tax fraud.

Barrick inherited the Lumwana mine in Zambia as part of its $7.3-billion acquisition of Equinox Minerals Ltd. in 2011. Barrick also owns the Jabal Sayid copper mine in Saudi Arabia, and has a 50-per-cent stake in Zaldívar in Chile.

Even without the potential tax hikes, Lumwana had already been in a difficult spot this year, with Barrick dealing with higher costs and lower production at the mine. Lumwana is expected to have produced around 208 million pounds of copper last year compared to 256 million pounds in 2017. Lumwana is Barrick’s highest cost copper mine with all-in-sustaining-cost of US$3.01 a pound in the last quarter. This year the mine has encountered higher fuel and consumable costs.

Barrick said that it has proposed a compromise that would give Zambia an improved share in the economics of Lumwana “without overburdening the mine,” and says it continues to engage with Zambia in the hope of finding a mutually beneficial solution.

Barrick isn’t the only Canadian mining company that is seeing the cost of doing business increase in Zambia. Recently, Toronto-based First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it planned to lay off 2,500 workers in the country amid tax increases.

In September, Zambia said it planned to increase royalty rates across the board by 1.5 per cent and levy a special 10 per cent royalty when copper prices traded above US$7,500 a tonne. Those changes were expected to come into effect on Jan. 1. Copper prices are currently trading around US$6,000 a tonne.