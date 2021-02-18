Barrick plans US$750-million in investor payouts after rallying gold prices, asset sales

Barrick Gold Corp. plans to pay US$750-million in a number of one-time payouts to shareholders, after years of higher gold prices, and a number of large asset sales.
Toronto-based Barrick follows the trend of a number of large gold companies who have been dishing out increasingly large payouts to investors, as they generate record amounts of free cash flow. In October of last year, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd , Newmont Corp. and Yamana Corp. all increased their quarterly dividends by significant margins.
The Barrick payouts are set to be distributed in May, August and November, pending shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. They will be in addition to the company’s regular quarterly dividend of 9 US cents a share. Since 2019, Barrick has sold $1.5-billion in mines as it trimmed its portfolio after the acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd.
The company made the announcement alongside the release of its fourth quarter financial results. Barrick reported a net profit of US$685-million for the period, and on an adjusted basis a profit of 35 US cents a share, 4 US cents better than analysts expected.
“The slight beat against our model was due mainly to lower taxes,” Fahad Tariq, analyst with Credit Suisse wrote in a note.
“We expect a positive stock reaction.”
The world’s second biggest gold company by production is forecasting gold production of between 4.4 million and 4.7 million ounces this year, which would be down slightly compared to 2020.
A little bit of the fizz has dissipated from the gold sector lately. After hitting a record high of US$2,050 an ounce in August, the price of gold corrected in the fourth quarter, averaging $1,876 an ounce. Gold has fallen back to earth mainly because the worst of the financial dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has abated. The precious metal tends to perform best when uncertainty is at its highest.
Recently, copper has been the star performer among the metals, and just this week the industrial metal hit a fresh eight-year high. Copper has been powered in part by a huge amount of government stimulus that has jump-started economies felled by the pandemic. Barrick has minor exposure to copper through mines in Zambia, Chile and Saudi Arabia.
