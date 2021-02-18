Barrick plans US$750-million in investor payouts after rallying gold prices, asset sales

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Barrick plans US$750-million in investor payouts after rallying gold prices, asset sales

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corp. plans to pay US$750-million in a number of one-time payouts to shareholders, after years of higher gold prices, and a number of large asset sales.

Toronto-based Barrick follows the trend of a number of large gold companies who have been dishing out increasingly large payouts to investors, as they generate record amounts of free cash flow. In October of last year, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd , Newmont Corp. and Yamana Corp. all increased their quarterly dividends by significant margins.

The Barrick payouts are set to be distributed in May, August and November, pending shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. They will be in addition to the company’s regular quarterly dividend of 9 US cents a share. Since 2019, Barrick has sold $1.5-billion in mines as it trimmed its portfolio after the acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd.

Story continues below advertisement

The company made the announcement alongside the release of its fourth quarter financial results. Barrick reported a net profit of US$685-million for the period, and on an adjusted basis a profit of 35 US cents a share, 4 US cents better than analysts expected.

“The slight beat against our model was due mainly to lower taxes,” Fahad Tariq, analyst with Credit Suisse wrote in a note.

“We expect a positive stock reaction.”

The world’s second biggest gold company by production is forecasting gold production of between 4.4 million and 4.7 million ounces this year, which would be down slightly compared to 2020.

A little bit of the fizz has dissipated from the gold sector lately. After hitting a record high of US$2,050 an ounce in August, the price of gold corrected in the fourth quarter, averaging $1,876 an ounce. Gold has fallen back to earth mainly because the worst of the financial dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has abated. The precious metal tends to perform best when uncertainty is at its highest.

Recently, copper has been the star performer among the metals, and just this week the industrial metal hit a fresh eight-year high. Copper has been powered in part by a huge amount of government stimulus that has jump-started economies felled by the pandemic. Barrick has minor exposure to copper through mines in Zambia, Chile and Saudi Arabia.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies