Barrick profit tops forecasts as gold prices surge; hikes dividend

Profit and cash flow accelerated at Barrick Gold Corp. in the second quarter as the world’s second-biggest gold miner benefitted from surging gold prices and managed to keep most of its mines running despite the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

Toronto-based Barrick reported a net profit of US$357-million for the three months that ended on June 30, compared to US$194-million in the same quarter of 2019. The company reported adjusted earnings of 23 US cents a share, four cents better than analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected.

Barrick reported more than half a billion in free cash flow, compared to only US$55-million in the same period last year.

Last week, the price of gold raced past US$2,000 an ounce, breaching its previous all-time high of $1,920 an ounce in 2011. Over the past six months, bullion has benefited from extraordinary volatility in financial markets because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Historically investors have sheltered in the metal during times of great uncertainty.

Barrick’s realized gold price in the quarter was US$1,725 an ounce, 31-per-cent higher year-over-year.

Unlike some other large gold miners, such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., which was hit hard by temporary mine closures due to COVID-19 restrictions, Barrick’s operations haven’t been affected nearly as much. The biggest COVID hit for Barrick has been in Argentina, which temporarily imposed a nationwide lockdown in the quarter. Production at Barrick’s Veladero mine in Argentina fell and its costs climbed materially as a result of the restrictions.

One weak spot for Barrick during the second quarter was costs. The company’s all-in sustaining costs rose by 18 per cent to US$1,031 an ounce. Costs increased materially at Veladero, Nevada Gold mines, Cortez, also in Nevada, and Hemlo in Canada.

Meantime, in Papua New Guinea, Barrick remains in limbo. The company was forced to idle its Porgera mine in April after the Papua New Guinea government refused to renew Barrick’s mining lease, alleging environmental infractions and claiming underpayment of taxes. Barrick is challenging the government’s position in a Papua New Guinea court and has brought the matter to international arbitration.

Barrick also said on Monday it is bumping up its quarterly dividend by a penny to eight cents a share. A number of other gold miners, including B2Gold Corp. and Yamana Gold Inc., also recently increased their payouts to investors.

Shares in Barrick have risen by 60 per cent this year.

