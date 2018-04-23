Barrick says no more asset sales needed to reduce debt

Open this photo in gallery Trucks operate at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina's San Juan province. MARCOS BRINDICCI/Reuters

After years of mine sales resulting in steep production declines, Barrick Gold Corp. says it has no further need to sell assets to cut its debt.

The world’s biggest gold producer made the announcement as it released first-quarter results that were better than expected Monday after the close.

On an adjusted basis, the world’s biggest gold producer earned 15 U.S. cents a share for the first three months of 2018. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting 13 U.S. cents a share.

On a net basis, Barrick reported a profit of US$158-million or 14 U.S. cents a share.

Back in 2014, after an ill-timed copper acquisition and massive cost overruns incurred by attempting to build a new mine in South America, Barrick was carrying a crushing debt load of around US$13-billion.

Since then, the company has focused on selling non-core assets and generating free cash flow, which has allowed it to significantly pare back its debt. As of the end of last year, Barrick’s debt stood at US$6.4-billion, a much more manageable level. To cut its debt to US$5-billion by the end of this year, Barrick says it will use cash flow and cash on hand.

The downside of selling so many assets is that Barrick’s production has come down significantly. Last year, Barrick’s gold production fell 3.5 per cent to 5.3 million ounces and it forecasts a further drop to between 4.5 million and 5 million ounces this year. The production declines means it will likely soon lose its title as the world’s biggest producer to U.S. competitor Newmont Mining.

Barrick also said Monday that it suspended work on a pre-feasibility study on its Pascua-Lama project in South America, saying it doesn’t meet the company’s investment criteria.

Barrick spent billions trying to build a conventional above-ground, open-pit mine at Pascua-Lama, which is situated in the Andes and straddles the border between Chile and Argentina. The project came to a halt in 2013 amid environmental opposition by Chile and cost overruns. Lately, the company had looked at instead building an underground mine at Pascua-Lama.

Meanwhile, Barrick says talks to resolve a tax dispute with the government of Tanzania over its subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC are progressing and legal agreements are being drafted. Barrick reiterated that it hopes to have a detailed proposal for Acacia to review by mid-year.

London-based Acacia, which accounts for about 5 per cent of Barrick’s gold production, has been under a gold-concentrate export ban in the East African country for more than a year. Tanzania has accused Acacia of drastically underpaying its taxes.