Barrick strikes deal to sell Senegal gold project for $430-million

Barrick Gold Corp. has reached a friendly agreement to sell its Massawa gold project in Senegal for US$430-million, including contingency payments, to West African gold producer Teranga Gold Corporation.

The deal is part of Barrick’s ongoing efforts to sell non-core assets acquired through the acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. earlier this year.

Toronto-based Teranga will pay Barrick US$380-million upfront, consisting of US$300-million in cash and US$80-million in stock. Barrick stands to receive up to an additional US$50-million in cash from Teranga over three years contingent on gold hitting certain levels.

Teranaga is funding the acquisition through a combination of debt and equity financings, including a US$106-million common share bought deal.

After the deal closes, Barrick will be Teranga’s second biggest shareholder

Teranga has two operating mines, Sabodala in Senegal, and a newly commissioned mine in Burkina Faso called Wahgnion.

Sabodala is located within trucking distance of the Massawa project. Teranga anticipates that Sabodal and Massawa will eventually share common processing facilities.

Massawa, which Barrick inherited as part of its US$6-billion acquisition of Randgold, has 2.6 million ounces of gold in reserves.

Last month, Barrick sold its half share in the Kalgoorlie mine in Australia for US$750-milion. The company also plans to sell its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia.

After a period of relative calm, deal making in the Canadian gold sector has taken off again. Late last month, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. announced the acquisition of Detour Gold Corp. for $4.9-billion. Soon after, China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. announced it was buying Canada’s Continental Gold Inc. for $1.4-billion, and Canada-listed Endeavour Mining Corp. made an unsolicited $2.5-billion proposal to acquire Centamin PLC.

