 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Barrick strikes deal to sell Senegal gold project for $430-million

Niall McGee Mining reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Barrick Gold Corp. has reached a friendly agreement to sell its Massawa gold project in Senegal for US$430-million, including contingency payments, to West African gold producer Teranga Gold Corporation.

The deal is part of Barrick’s ongoing efforts to sell non-core assets acquired through the acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. earlier this year.

Toronto-based Teranga will pay Barrick US$380-million upfront, consisting of US$300-million in cash and US$80-million in stock. Barrick stands to receive up to an additional US$50-million in cash from Teranga over three years contingent on gold hitting certain levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Teranaga is funding the acquisition through a combination of debt and equity financings, including a US$106-million common share bought deal.

After the deal closes, Barrick will be Teranga’s second biggest shareholder

Teranga has two operating mines, Sabodala in Senegal, and a newly commissioned mine in Burkina Faso called Wahgnion.

Sabodala is located within trucking distance of the Massawa project. Teranga anticipates that Sabodal and Massawa will eventually share common processing facilities.

Massawa, which Barrick inherited as part of its US$6-billion acquisition of Randgold, has 2.6 million ounces of gold in reserves.

Last month, Barrick sold its half share in the Kalgoorlie mine in Australia for US$750-milion. The company also plans to sell its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia.

After a period of relative calm, deal making in the Canadian gold sector has taken off again. Late last month, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. announced the acquisition of Detour Gold Corp. for $4.9-billion. Soon after, China’s Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. announced it was buying Canada’s Continental Gold Inc. for $1.4-billion, and Canada-listed Endeavour Mining Corp. made an unsolicited $2.5-billion proposal to acquire Centamin PLC.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies