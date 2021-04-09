 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Barrick strikes profit-sharing deal with Papau New Guinea; sets stage to reopen Porgera mine

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Barrick Gold Corp. has agreed to a profit-sharing agreement with the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government for its Porgera gold mine, that sees it making major concessions in return for being able to restart operations after a year-long shutdown.

Under the provisional pact announced on Friday, PNG’s ownership will rise to 51 per cent, from 5 per cent. Barrick and China’s Zijin Mining Group, which previously had a combined 95 per cent stake, will see their shares fall to a combined 49 per cent.

While the deal paves the way for the mine to restart, it also means that Toronto-based Barrick will make far less from the mine than previously, and with PNG as the majority stakeholder, Barrick will be hamstrung from selling the asset to a third party. In any case, Barrick may end up having to give up the asset entirely. Under the new agreement, PNG has the right to acquire Barrick and Zijin’s share after 10 years, at the fair market value.

Before the dispute blew up, Porgera accounted for about 5 per cent of Barrick’s annual production. It is a relatively low cost operation, with all in-sustaining cost of about US$985 an ounce, The mine went into production in 1990 and has about a decade of production left before the gold runs out.

In April of 2020, Barrick suspended production at the mine after the PNG government refused to renew its mining lease over alleged claims of environmental infractions. PNG also accused Barrick of cheating it out of taxes, alleging it underpaid US$191-million in taxes. Before he was elected, PNG’s Prime Minister, James Marape, vowed to seek more lucrative agreements with foreign operators of the country’s resource assets.

The fracas between Barrick and PNG has shades of an earlier dispute between Barrick and a different frontier market government. In 2017, the east African country of Tanzania banned a subsidiary of Barrick from exporting gold concentrate and later demanded US$200-billion in back taxes. After three years, Barrick agreed to a much more stringent profit-sharing pact with Tanzania, and the payment of a US$300-million fine.

