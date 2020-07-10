 Skip to main content
Barrick takes fight with Papua New Guinea to international arbitration court after mine lease renewal denied

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Barrick Gold Corp. is taking legal action against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in an international arbitration court, after the South Pacific country refused to renew its mining lease on the Porgera gold mine over a tax dispute.

Barrick said in a press release on Friday that it had filed a dispute before the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) “to recover damages it has already suffered, and damages it may suffer in the future by virtue of PNG’s wrongful refusal to grant an extension,” of the mine license. 

Toronto-based Barrick alleges that PNG is in violation of international law around foreign investment.

In April, the government of PNG sought to seize full control of Porgera, accusing Barrick of environmental infractions. The government also claimed Barrick and Zijin owed US$191-million in back taxes.

Porgera is a joint venture between Barrick, China’s Zijin Mining Group and the Papua New Guinea government.

The move by PNG’s Prime Minister, James Marape, against Barrick came after he ran an election campaign in 2019 pledging to press for more lucrative agreements with foreign operators of the country’s resource assets. 

The lease on the property expired last year, but mining had continued for a while under a court-approved extension. In the past few months, Barrick has been forced to idle production at Porgera and lay off 2700 workers.

Porgera accounts for slightly less than 5 per cent of Barrick’s annual gold production and has roughly 10 years worth of mine life remaining.

After mulling a sale of Porgera a couple of years ago, Barrick later committed to keeping it, and recently had talked up its prospects, saying it had the potential to become a “tier-1” asset. 

Barrick acquired a majority stake in Porgera after its 2006 acquisition of fellow Canadian miner Placer Dome Inc.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
