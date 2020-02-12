Barrick tops profit forecasts on higher gold prices; hikes dividend

Open this photo in gallery A visitor passes a Barrick Gold mining company display during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual convention, in Toronto, in a March 4, 2019, file photo. Chris Helgren/Reuters

Higher gold prices helped push up profit at Barrick Gold Corp. in the fourth quarter.

Toronto-based Barrick, the world’s second biggest gold miner, reported a net profit of US$1.38-billion for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2019.

In the comparable period in 2018, Barrick booked a US$1.2-billion loss, after incurring heavy impairment charges on a number of its South American mines.

On an adjusted basis, Barrick reported earnings per share of US$0.17, 3 cents better than analysts expected.

Gold prices have climbed 16 per cent in the past year, as the precious metal has benefited from waves of uncertainty including global trade wars and pandemic fears over coronavirus. Historically investors buy gold during turbulent periods.

Barrick also said it will boost its upcoming quarterly dividend to 7 US cents per share, from 5 US cents per share, as its financial condition improves after years of paying down debt.

It has been a little more than a year since Barrick closed its US$6-billion acquisition of African-focused Randgold Resources Ltd., a deal which also saw Mark Bristow take over as chief executive officer.

Mr. Bristow, who founded Rangold, has made a big imprint on the company during his tenure. Barrick generated US$1.1-billion in free cash flow in 2019, compared to only US$364-million in the previous year, as the company cut reams of staff at its head office, and made productivity improvements at mine sites. Barrick also forged a joint venture agreement with Newmont Corporation in Nevada, that should result in significant cost savings for both companies. Last month, Mr. Bristow also helped finalize an agreement with Tanzania to end a multiyear tax dispute that had engulfed its former subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC in the country.

Barrick’s full-year gold production rose to 5.5 million ounces last year, compared to 4.5 million in 2018. For this year, Barrick said its production is expected to fall to about five million ounces of gold. Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq called the 2020 guidance “a touch light,” in a note to clients.

