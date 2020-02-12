 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Barrick tops profit forecasts on higher gold prices; hikes dividend

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A visitor passes a Barrick Gold mining company display during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada annual convention, in Toronto, in a March 4, 2019, file photo.

Chris Helgren/Reuters

Higher gold prices helped push up profit at Barrick Gold Corp. in the fourth quarter.

Toronto-based Barrick, the world’s second biggest gold miner, reported a net profit of US$1.38-billion for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2019.

In the comparable period in 2018, Barrick booked a US$1.2-billion loss, after incurring heavy impairment charges on a number of its South American mines.

Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, Barrick reported earnings per share of US$0.17, 3 cents better than analysts expected.

Gold prices have climbed 16 per cent in the past year, as the precious metal has benefited from waves of uncertainty including global trade wars and pandemic fears over coronavirus. Historically investors buy gold during turbulent periods.

Barrick also said it will boost its upcoming quarterly dividend to 7 US cents per share, from 5 US cents per share, as its financial condition improves after years of paying down debt.

It has been a little more than a year since Barrick closed its US$6-billion acquisition of African-focused Randgold Resources Ltd., a deal which also saw Mark Bristow take over as chief executive officer.

Mr. Bristow, who founded Rangold, has made a big imprint on the company during his tenure. Barrick generated US$1.1-billion in free cash flow in 2019, compared to only US$364-million in the previous year, as the company cut reams of staff at its head office, and made productivity improvements at mine sites. Barrick also forged a joint venture agreement with Newmont Corporation in Nevada, that should result in significant cost savings for both companies. Last month, Mr. Bristow also helped finalize an agreement with Tanzania to end a multiyear tax dispute that had engulfed its former subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC in the country.

Barrick’s full-year gold production rose to 5.5 million ounces last year, compared to 4.5 million in 2018. For this year, Barrick said its production is expected to fall to about five million ounces of gold. Credit Suisse analyst Fahad Tariq called the 2020 guidance “a touch light,” in a note to clients.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies