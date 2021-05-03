BCSC halts trading in Valorem, one of four miners targeted in apparent pump-and-dump scam

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BSCS) has halted trading in Valorem Resources Inc. for a period of three weeks, one of four small Canadian mining companies recently targeted by apparent pump-and-dump scammers.
The provincial securities regulator said it made the decision to halt trading in the Canadian Securities Exchange-listed company after its share price ran up by 62 per cent and its volume jumped by 238 per cent, after “unsubstantiated statements” about Valorem appeared on the-financialnews.com.
The extraordinary step from BCSC to halt trading in Valorem comes after The Globe and Mail reported in mid-April on the problematic promotions in Valorem and Graycliff Exploration Ltd. and after Canadian regulators were criticized by burned investors for being too slow to respond.
On April 12, the-financialnews.com falsely claimed that tiny Vancouver-based Valorem, which trades for pennies on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), was sitting on $500-million in gold reserves and that its shares were poised to explode by 800 per cent. That same day, Valorem shares raced up under extraordinarily high volume by 48 per cent. Three days later, Valorem lost a quarter of its value. On neither session was there material news to account for the wild trading patterns.
The trading in Valorem conforms with pump-and-dump stock manipulation, in which bad actors acquire cheap stock in a tiny illiquid company, spread false information that “pumps” up the price and then take advantage of the spike by “dumping” their holdings, causing the price to crash.
The-financialnews.com has published similarly misleading posts this year about Graycliff Exploration, Crestview Exploration Inc. and Chilean Metals Inc., and the share prices of all of these stocks gyrated wildly as a result. All of the companies that have been targeted said they had nothing to do with the promotions.
The Globe has attempted on several occasions to reach someone at the-financialnews.com for comment, but a listed number isn’t in service. The website is registered to an individual called Carl Smith, who purportedly lives in London but has a Ukrainian postal code.
As the promotions from the website have been running over the past few months, Canadian regulators have been caught flat-footed. The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the first line of defence against misleading promotions in Canada, has been slow to react, issuing temporary trading halts on affected stocks days or even weeks after the promotions began, far too late to protect many investors.
For example, even though the misleading promotional campaign on Valorem started on April 12, the first mandated trading halt from IIROC did not occur until the next day.
Valorem put out a release on April 13, saying that there was no material news item that accounted for the spike in the price, but no mention was made of the problematic promotional materials, which were still live on the internet. IIROC lifted the trading halt, which lasted only a few hours, around the time Valorem put out the release. Two days later, after the Globe published an article about the Financial News promotion, Valorem informed its investors about the bad promotions.
But even after Valorem alerted its investors on April 15, the promotions on Financial News have continued and morphed on a daily basis and evidently still influenced the stock’s trading patterns. In the past week alone, Valorem’s stock has raced up in value and trading volume with no material news outstanding. On Friday, the last day the stock was allowed to trade, Valorem’s stock increased by 23 per cent, amid a volume of 6.4 million shares. Before the promotions began, Valorem typically traded no more than 500,000 shares a day.
The halt-trade order in Valorem ensures that, for the time being at least, trading in the shares won’t be affected by the promotions.
In a release on Monday, Valorem said once again it had no involvement in any of the false materials that were distributed and cautioned its investors “that information published by this third-party is not accurate and should not be relied upon by shareholders.”
