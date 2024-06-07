Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Berkshire buys additional 2.57 million shares in Occidental Petroleum, filing shows
Reuters

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought around 2.57 million shares of common stock in Occidental Petroleum (OXY-N) over June 5-7, according to a U.S. securities filing.

Buffett’s company bought additional shares in Occidental’s common stock for more than US$150 million and now owns about 250.6 million shares in the energy producer.

Occidental shares closed at US$59.48 on Friday.

As of March, Berkshire owned a roughly 28% stake in Occidental.

Occidental Petroleum previously announced it had entered into a joint venture with Berkshire Hathaway’s energy unit to extract lithium in their geothermal facility in California.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Interact with The Globe