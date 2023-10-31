Open this photo in gallery: The BHP Jansen mine in Saskatchewan is shown in this file photo.The Globe and Mail

BHP Group Ltd. is forging ahead with a $6.4-billion expansion of the Jansen potash mine in Saskatchewan, as the world’s biggest mining company makes an even bigger bet on the long-term fundamentals in the crop nutrient.

In 2021, BHP commissioned the first phase of the Jansen potash mine and committed $7.5-billion on top of $4.9-billion it had already spent on sinking shafts. The Jansen investment is the largest ever undertaken by BHP.

On Tuesday, Melbourne-based BHP announced that it would start building a second phase of the fertilizer mine, even before the first phase is complete.

Jansen Stage 1 is 32-per-cent complete, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. BHP says the second phase of the mine should be finished in 2029.

The Canadian federal government last year provided $100-million in financial aid to BHP to develop Jansen.

Federal Industry minister François-Philippe Champagne in a statement said that the new investment from BHP was a “strong vote of confidence” in Canada’s mining and agricultural sectors.

Jansen Stage 2 will see potash production double to roughly 8.5 million tonnes per annum.

When Jansen’s first phase was commissioned, potash was trading at roughly US$695 a ton. Last year, the commodity skyrocketed to US$1,200 a ton after major potash producer Russia invaded Ukraine. The commodity has since corrected sharply to US$350 a ton, owing to a projected global supply shortfall not panning out, and farmers cutting back on their usage.

Nutrien Ltd., NTR-T the world’s biggest potash producer and a close competitor to BHP in Saskatchewan, recently pulled back on its potash expansion plans because of weakness in the market.

In 2010, BHP attempted to buy Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, Nutrien ‘s predecessor company, but the deal was blocked by the federal Conservative government as not being of net benefit to Canadians. BHP held talks with Nutrien in 2021 around a possible joint venture on its Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan. However, discussions between the two companies eventually fizzled. BHP CEO Mike Henry told The Globe and Mail earlier this month said that the “ship had sailed” on a potential tie-up with Nutrien considering its significant investment in Jansen.

Electing to pull the trigger on an expansion of a mine before the first phase is finished is an ambitious strategy in an industry where ramp ups of mines can be bumpy, and capital cost budgets for large projects can go awry.

BHP says that by building the second phase during construction of the first phase it can take advantage of about US$300-million in cost savings that would not be available otherwise, including the availability of contractors.

Just last week, Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd. announced that the capital cost estimate at QB2, its flagship copper mine, had spiralled to roughly US$8.7-billion, or 85-per-cent higher than a US$4.7-billion estimate in 2019. The Globe and Mail reported that the debacle caused the company to part ways with its chief operating officer.