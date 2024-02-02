BP BP-N on Friday named Kate Thomson as its permanent chief financial officer with immediate effect, completing a leadership reshuffle following Bernard Looney’s abrupt resignation as CEO in September.

Thomson was appointed interim CFO a week after Murray Auchincloss took over as interim chief executive on Sept. 12, when Looney stepped down for failing to disclose past relationships with employees.

Thomson, the first woman to take the role, will also have a seat on BP’s board. She joined BP nearly 20 years ago and previously led the finances of BP’s oil and gas production and operations division.

Reuters reported Thomson was set to get the permanent appointment last week, citing sources.

Auchincloss, 53, was named permanent CEO last month, pledging to stick with energy transition plans.

BP’s shares have underperformed those of its rivals since Looney’s departure, raising speculation that the company could be an acquisition target amid a recent wave of consolidation.

BP is scheduled to report its full-year results on Feb. 6.