Brookfield Infrastructure says takeover target Inter Pipeline denying data access

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Brookfield Infrastructure says takeover target Inter Pipeline denying data access

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

HO/The Canadian Press

In the latest shot fired in the battle for Inter Pipeline Ltd. IPL-T, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP-UN-T charges it hasn’t been granted access to its target’s data room despite its hostile takeover offer made in February and “clear desire” to participate in the company’s strategic review process.

Brookfield BIPC-T said Calgary-based Inter’s update last week on contracting volumes from its under-construction Heartland Petrochemical Complex northeast of Edmonton “raises many more questions than it answers,” including why no project partner has been found despite a long search.

When Brookfield made its takeover offer of $16.50 per share in cash or 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class-A exchangeable share (a deal that values Inter at $7.1-billion), it said it would consider increasing the bid if Inter can “substantiate” growth and commercialization plans for the $4-billion Heartland project.

Story continues below advertisement

Inter said last week it has signed take-or-pay contracts covering about 60 per cent of production with a total of seven parties and it is confident it will achieve its goal of 70 per cent contracted production before the plant, designed to convert propane into polypropylene plastic pellets, starts up in early 2022.

It expects Heartland to generate annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $400-million and $450-million in its first full year of operation, based on 70 per cent stable contracted sales and 30 per cent merchant sales.

Brookfield says it was not invited to take part in Inter’s strategic process launched Feb. 18 and, when it made inquiries, was told by Inter’s financial advisers that access to the data room would require “unreasonable conditions,” including restrictions on its ability to increase its takeover offer.

“We are not willing to agree to restrictions designed to frustrate and limit our ability to offer shareholders a higher price in exchange for reasonable access to due diligence,” Brookfield said in a news release.

“These types of restrictions are not commercial, are suggestive of management and board entrenchment, and are not in the best interest of IPL or its shareholders. Brookfield remains open to engaging on commercial terms.”

Inter CEO Christian Bayle said last week the company’s search for a Heartland partner and the review are expected to “all funnel together” before Brookfield’s hostile bid expires on June 7.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies