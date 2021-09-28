Quebec pension giant Caisse jettisoning remaining oil-producing assets, setting up $10-billion green fund

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is divesting its remaining oil-producing assets and setting up a $10-billion fund to decarbonize other high-emitting industrial sectors in a new stage of its strategy to get to net zero emissions by 2050.
The pension fund said on Tuesday that it will jettison oil holdings, which make up 1 per cent of its portfolio, by the end of next year in a move to keep it from contributing to growth in global supplies. The Caisse currently owns about $4-billion in shares of Canadian and international oil producers.
It will remain invested in oil pipelines as part of its infrastructure portfolio, however.
The new transition fund will go toward supporting companies in sectors with heavy greenhouse gas emissions to reduce their carbon intensity at the source, it said.
The moves build on the plans the Caisse announced in 2017. They included holding $54-billion in green assets by 2025 and achieving a 60 per cent cut in carbon intensity by 2030. It now has $36-billion in green assets, including renewable energy and sustainable real estate.
The announcement is the latest by a major Canadian pension plan dealing with climate-related risks. Earlier this month, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it aims to vastly increase clean-energy investments and push companies in its portfolio to set paths to net-zero. Teachers plans to cut the emissions intensity of its holdings by 45 per cent from 2019 levels by 2025, and by 67 per cent five years later.
