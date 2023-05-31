Open this photo in gallery: Greek company Mytilineos SA is spearheading a $1.7-billion project to build five solar energy projects in Alberta, which will generate enough power for 200,000 homes by the time all of them are anticipated to be fully operational at the end of 2026.anatoliy_gleb/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

One of Greece’s top industrial and power companies is launching a $1.7-billion solar-energy project in Alberta that it says will be the largest of its kind in Canada.

Mytilineos SA says the investment actually consists of five projects, two of which are nearing the “ready to build” stage and should receive regulatory approvals shortly, allowing construction to begin by the end of this year. All five projects should be fully operational by the end of 2026.

Once finished, the entire project will have 1.4 gigawatts of capacity, enough to power 200,000 homes.

“This is our first investment in Canada,” Evangelos Mytilineos, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in an interview in Athens. “Business conditions in Canada in general are good, and we feel more comfortable there than in the United States. Canada feels more like Europe to us.”

The project will be built on separate plots in Southern Alberta, one of the sunniest areas in Canada and home to many of the country’s biggest solar farms, including Greengate Power’s enormous Travers Solar Project, whose commercial operations began last November.

Mytilineos was established in 1990 and evolved from a family-owned metallurgy business that opened in 1908. The company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and operates in two main businesses – metallurgy and power generation. It has about 5,500 employees.

It owns one of Europe’s biggest aluminum refineries, which it purchased from Canada’s Alcan (now Rio Tinto Alcan) in 2004. On the energy side, it operates natural gas-powered plants in Greece, trades gas and constructs renewable energy projects, with operations in more than 30 countries.

Mytilineos is backed by Toronto’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., led by Prem Watsa, which first bought into the Greek company in 2012 and has since increased its ownership to 4.7 per cent, making it the second-biggest shareholder, after Mr. Mytilineos, who owns 27 per cent. Fairfax has an option to take its ownership to 6.4 per cent.

Mytilineos has a market value of €4.2-billion after a one-year price rise of almost 75 per cent. In the first quarter, the company reported that net profit had doubled to €143-million on sales of almost €1.4-billion.

Mr. Mytilineos, 69, said North America is attracting global energy investments because the United States and Canada have made the green transition a priority. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law last year by President Joe Biden, will make hundreds of billions of dollars available for energy security and to address climate change.

Canada has responded with measures to expedite the transition to net-zero emissions. Last fall, the federal government announced the Clean Technology Investment Tax Credit. Alberta has passed its own incentives, such as the Renewable Electricity Program, which offers long-term government contracts to renewable energy generators.

In Alberta, fossil fuels account for almost 90 per cent of power generation, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. The province is under pressure to bring that share down as Ottawa strives to meet the net-zero emissions goal it passed into law by 2050.

Mr. Mytilineos said the Alberta solar project can choose between five years of deferred taxes or a subsidy that will cover 30 per cent of capital expenditures.

The company’s Alberta solar farms will be located near the towns and hamlets of Georgetown, Sunnynook, Dolcy, Eastervale and Red Willow. The Sunnynook farm, with a capacity of 332 megawatts, will be the largest; the others will have capacities ranging from 246 to 280 megawatts.

Mytilineos solar-energy projects Edmonton Size of project in megawatts Dolcy 246 280 Red Willow Eastervale 274 Saskatoon Sunnynook 332 Calgary 278 SASKATCHEWAN BRITISH COLUMBIA Georgetown ALBERTA DETAIL 100 km UNITED STATES JOHN SOPINSKI/the globe and mail, source: Mytilineos s.a.; openstreetmap Mytilineos solar-energy projects Edmonton Size of project in megawatts Dolcy 246 280 Red Willow Eastervale 274 Saskatoon Sunnynook 332 Calgary 278 SASKATCHEWAN BRITISH COLUMBIA Georgetown ALBERTA DETAIL 100 km UNITED STATES JOHN SOPINSKI/the globe and mail, source: Mytilineos s.a.; openstreetmap Mytilineos solar-energy projects Edmonton Size of project in megawatts Dolcy 246 280 Red Willow Eastervale 274 Saskatoon 332 Sunnynook Calgary 278 SASKATCHEWAN Georgetown BRITISH COLUMBIA ALBERTA DETAIL 100 km UNITED STATES JOHN SOPINSKI/the globe and mail, source: Mytilineos s.a.; openstreetmap

The company may add battery storage to the projects at some point, though Mr. Mytilineos said the technology is not advanced enough yet to make a commitment to the idea (one of its projects, in Britain, features battery storage technology).

He also said the company is considering building an aluminum plant somewhere in Canada or the U.S., where industrial energy is far cheaper than in Europe. Aluminum smelters use enormous amounts of energy and can become uneconomic when power prices surge, as they have in Europe since the war in Ukraine started 15 months ago.

The investment by Mytilineos represents a new phase in Greek industry. A decade ago, the country was effectively bankrupt and on the verge of leaving the euro zone. The austerity programs demanded in exchange for bailouts overseen by the Troika – the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund – plunged Greece into economic depression, crippling many employers and killing their investment plans.

Today, Greece is one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union, and some Greek companies are expanding abroad. Mr. Mytilineos said he is “proud” to be making a substantial Greek investment in Canada.