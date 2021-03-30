 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill declares force majeure on some Chinese contracts

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Trucks work at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia's South Gobi region on June 23, 2012.

David Stanway/Reuters

Canadian copper miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has declared force majeure related to Chinese contracts for its copper shipments amid COVID-19 restrictions and several employees testing positive for the deadly virus.

Force majeure is a clause that allows companies to walk away from legal commitments in the face of a natural catastrophe, such as once-in-a-century pandemic.

The Montreal-based firm operates the Oyo Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia, a landlocked east Asian country that borders Russia to the north and China to the south.

COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in delays in border crossings between China and Mongolia, affecting the shipment of ore from Oyo Tolgoi, and the movement of workers from the capital city Ulaanbaatar to the mine site.

In addition, Turquoise Hill said that two people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Oyo Tolgoi, after it conducted almost 10,000 tests.

Despite the restrictions, the company has continued to operate the open pit at Oyo Tolgoi but temporarily halted development work at its multibillion-dollar underground expansion.

Oyo Tolgoi started production in 2011 and was promoted as one of the most promising new copper and gold mines in the world. Turquoise Hill’s biggest shareholder is Rio Tinto , one of the biggest diversified mining companies. In 2019, the company shocked investors by jacking up the capital-cost projections for the underground expansion by as much as US$1.9-billion. Since then, management has also clashed with Rio about how best to fund a capital shortfall. The tension came to a head last month with the departure of Turquoise Hill’s chief executive officer.

Originally called Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., Turquoise Hill was founded by well-known promoter, financier and mining executive Robert Friedland. Rio’s involvement dates to 2006, when it helped finance the early development of the mine.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

