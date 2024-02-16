Three employees of Canadian gold miner B2Gold Corp. BTO-T have been killed and several others wounded in Mali after an attack on a bus transporting people from the company’s Fekola mine.

Employees had been traveling on Thursday under a gendarme escort that had Malian armed guards at both the front and rear of a bus convoy.

The attack occurred 75 kilometres west of the capital city of Bamako, and about 300 kilometers northeast of B2′s Feloka gold mine. Employees had been en route from Fekola to Bamako. In a statement, Vancouver-based B2 did not say why the workers were targeted, or who carried out the attack. But the company added that the atrocity occurred in an area that had seen an increase in security surveillance by Malian armed forces.

This wasn’t the first fatal attack on B2 employees in Mali. In 2022, a bus transporting employee from Fekola to Bamako was the target of an armed robbery. Two employees were killed in the incident.

The fresh attack on B2 this week shows once again the security threat that Canadian gold companies face in West Africa.

Thousands of people have been killed in recent years by Islamist insurgents and other militant groups in the sub-Saharan Sahel region of West Africa, which encompasses parts of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

In 2019, 39 employees of Montreal-based gold mining company Semafo Inc., were killed in a gun attack by jihadis while en route to a mine in Burkina Faso. That same year, an executive of Vancouver-based junior gold company Progress Minerals was found dead in Burkina Faso after being kidnapped.

Toronto-based Iamgold Corp. IMG-T in 2021 suffered a series of attacks on worker bus convoys in West Africa.

The attack on the B2 employees had no impact on operations of Fekola, which is by far the company’s biggest mine.

B2 said it is working with the Malian government on ways to further improve security on the route.