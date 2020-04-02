 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Energy and Resources

Canadian miners suspend work in Mexico as non-essential business halted

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Agnico Eagle is suspending operations at its Mexican mines, including Pinos Altos, seen in this handout photo.

Agnico-Eagle Mines/Agnico-Eagle Mines

Canadian mining companies with assets in Mexico moved to suspend operations in the country as the Mexican government ordered non-essential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. says its Pinos Altos, Creston Mascota and La India operations were ramping down and would be placed on care and maintenance until April 30.

Exploration activities in Mexico will also be suspended during the period.

The Toronto-based gold miner says employees at the Mexican operations will continue to receive their base remuneration through April 30.

Meanwhile, Equinox Gold says it will temporarily suspend mining at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico, but it will continue processing solution from the heap leach pads and expects that gold production will continue at a reduced level.

Equinox has also temporarily suspended operations at its Pilar Mine in Brazil, while its RDM Mine in Brazil is resuming full operations after a short-term suspension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.

