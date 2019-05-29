Canadian Natural buys assets for $3.8-billion as Devon Energy exits Canada’s oil patch

Open this photo in gallery Devon Energy’s Corp.’s Jackfish steam generators in the oil sands are pictured. Devon Energy Corp.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. said Wednesday it is purchasing the Alberta assets of U.S-based Devon Energy for $3.8-billion as another foreign company exits western Canada’s oil fields.

Devon Canada has capacity to produced 128,000 barrels per day – including 108,000 in the oil sands and 20,000 b/d of conventional heavy oil – though that has been shaved to 122,800 b/d due to current production curtailment order the provincial government.

CNRL said Wednesday that acquisition would immediately add to earnings per share and free cash flow, while it expects to be able to gain further benefits by reducing capital and operating costs for the Devon assets, which abut existing CNRL operations/

“The additional of these long life, low decline assets is an excellent fit” for CNRL, company’s executive vice-chairman, Steve Laut said on a conference call.

On a full-year basis, the acquisition would add 85-cent per share of cash flow and 53-cents in earnings per share, he said. While CNRL will borrow $3.2-billion to finance the deal, the company said its debt levels relative to cash flow would remain strong.

The deal is expected to close on June 27, Canadian Natural said. With the addition of Devon Canada’s assets, CNRL will produce 1.2-million barrels of oil per day this year.

Devon said the sale would allow it to focus on U.S. properties in the SCOOP and STACK regions, a fast-growing shale oil play in Oklahoma and west Texas that has attracted investment from crude producers expanding beyond the Permian.

Devon is the latest foreign company to either or dramatically scale back exposure to the Canadian oil sands in order to focus on U.S. scale or other international assets. They include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, France’s Total, Norway’s Equinor ASA and U.S.-based giant ConocoPhillips Co.

Analyst Phil Skolnick of Eight Capital agreed the Devon assets represent a good fit for Canadian Natural, known by its stock symbol, CNQ.

“It was largely anticipated by the market that CNQ would be the buyer, and we don’t expect much of an impact on its near-term relative share price performance,” Mr. Skolnick said in a note. "The transaction makes sense, as it doesn’t impact CNQ’s balance sheet much.”

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the decision by Devon to exit Canada underscores the oil industry’s challenges in the province, especially the lack of pipeline export capacity and proposed regulatory changes from Ottawa.

“Part of the reason why we won such a strong mandate in provincial election is because investors have been pulling out of the province of Alberta because of government regulations,” she said. “We’re improving that. We’re sending a strong sign we’re open for business; we want that investment to come back.”

Ms. Savage announced the province is spending $1.6-million on an advertising campaign in Ottawa to support the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. The Liberal government is due to decide by June 18 on whether to re-approve the project, and Ms. Savage acknowledged the federal government is expected to do so.

“We can’t take any chances,” she said. “We’re optimistic and hopeful that the government won’t delay but if they delay, we could lose an entire construction season and that’s going to have an unbelievable detrimental impact on Alberta.”

Ms. Savage was in Ottawa to lobby Senators to kill a government bill that would ban oil tankers from using ports in northern British Columbia for export. She also is urging the Senators to accept the full package of industry-friendly amendments adopted by a Senate committee on government’s C-69 legislation that overhauls environmental assessment of resource projects.