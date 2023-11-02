Skip to main content
Canadian Natural Resources president Tim McKay, right, at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, on May 9, 2019. McKay will step down from his role next year.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ-T said on Thursday President Tim McKay will step down next year and will be succeeded by Scott Stauth.

Canada’s largest oil and gas producer also reported lower third-quarter profit despite record production.

Crude oil prices rose about 28 per cent in the quarter but still stayed well below the multiyear highs in the same period a year earlier, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Natural reported a net income of $2.34-billion, or $2.13 per share, for the quarter, down from $2.84-billion or $2.49 per share a year earlier.

Production rose to a record 1.39 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 1.34 million boepd last year.

However, cash flows from operations fell about 43 per cent in the quarter to $3.5-billion.

Stauth has been with Canadian Natural for 26 years and currently serves as the chief operating officer of Oil Sands operations.

McKay will assume the role of vice chairman following a board meeting in February and will support the management transition until his retirement in summer 2024, the company said.

