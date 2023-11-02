Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Natural Resources president Tim McKay, right, at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, on May 9, 2019. McKay will step down from his role next year.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ-T said on Thursday President Tim McKay will step down next year and will be succeeded by Scott Stauth.

Canada’s largest oil and gas producer also reported lower third-quarter profit despite record production.

Crude oil prices rose about 28 per cent in the quarter but still stayed well below the multiyear highs in the same period a year earlier, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canadian Natural reported a net income of $2.34-billion, or $2.13 per share, for the quarter, down from $2.84-billion or $2.49 per share a year earlier.

Production rose to a record 1.39 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 1.34 million boepd last year.

However, cash flows from operations fell about 43 per cent in the quarter to $3.5-billion.

Stauth has been with Canadian Natural for 26 years and currently serves as the chief operating officer of Oil Sands operations.

McKay will assume the role of vice chairman following a board meeting in February and will support the management transition until his retirement in summer 2024, the company said.