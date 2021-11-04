Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 25 per cent as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.2-billion.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 58.75 cents a share.

Canadian Natural’s profit amounted to $1.86 a diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $408-million, or 35 cents a diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $7.71-billion, up from $4.5-billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Daily production averaged 1,237,503 barrels of oil equivalent a day, up from 1,111,286 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit from operations of $2.1-billion, or $1.77 a diluted share, up from $135-million, or 11 cents a diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

