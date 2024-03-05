Skip to main content
Rod Nickel
Winnipeg
Reuters

Cenovus Energy CVE-T, Canada’s third-largest oil producer, said on Tuesday it plans to boost energy production by 19 per cent during the next five years as the country’s pipeline capacity expands.

Canada’s heavy oil sells at a discount to the North American benchmark in part because of limited export pipeline capacity. Expansion of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline, expected to be completed in the second quarter, will expand shipping to refineries on the U.S. West Coast and in Asia.

Canadian oil producers are modestly expanding output to take advantage of the expansion, which will nearly triple Trans Mountain’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day.

“This represents a new pathway into global markets,” said Chief Commercial Officer Drew Zieglgansberger at Cenovus’s annual investor day in Toronto.

Cenovus said it plans to raise production by 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) to 950,000 boe/d by 2028.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 05/03/24 11:23am EST.

SymbolName% changeLast
CVE-T
Cenovus Energy Inc
+0.97%23.93

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe