Canadian Solar CSIQ-Q on Thursday said it will supply 1,200 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage products to a project in Arizona.

Papago Storage, which will be operated by Canadian Solar’s subsidiary Recurrent Energy, will use e-STORAGE’s SolBank, a proprietary battery energy storage solution part of the Ontario-based company’s subsidiary CSI Solar.

Construction at the Arizona-based project is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024, and will be the largest standalone energy storage project in the state once operational.