Canfor to temporarily curtail production at three B.C. sawmills

Canfor Corp. says it will temporarily curtail operations at three B.C. sawmills due to log supply constraints, log costs and current market conditions.
The company says the cuts will reduce its production by approximately 40 million board feet.
Canfor says its sawmill in Vavenby will be curtailed for six weeks starting on Feb. 11.
Meanwhile, sawmills in Houston and Mackenzie will be curtailed for one week each in the first quarter.
The cuts are in addition to the roughly 150 million board feet of production capacity that was cut by the company in the fourth quarter of 2018 and early in the first quarter of 2019 that was previously announced.
Canfor has 13 sawmills in Canada.
