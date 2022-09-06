Canadian gold miner Centerra Gold Inc. CG-T is cutting ties with its chief executive officer, Scott Perry, after the company was forced to both sell its biggest gold mine at a large discount to Kyrgyzstan, and suspend production at another mine in Turkey.

The Toronto-based gold miner said in a release that Paul Wright, a director with Centerra, is taking over the CEO role on an interim basis while it looks for a permanent replacement for Mr. Perry.

Mr. Perry had been in the job for the past seven years.

Centerra in April announced it was selling its Kumtor mine for $972-million, a fraction of what it was once worth, to Kyrgyzstan. The former Soviet Republic nationalized the mine in 2021 after alleging that Centerra committed both environmental infractions and tax fraud. Centerra denied the allegations and later accused a former director of conspiring to steal the mine.

The loss of Kumtor left Centerra with a gigantic production hole. Kumtor previously accounted for more than half of Centerra’s gold production. Centerra’s remaining mines are Mount Milligan in British Columbia and Oksut in Turkey. But Oksut has also recently stumbled with the company forced to suspend production there after mercury was detected in the production process earlier in the year. The heavy metal is highly toxic to humans.

Last month, Centerra cut its production forecast for the year to roughly 255,000 ounces of gold from 425,000 ounces.

Since the announcement of the sale of Kumtor in April, shares in Centerra have fallen by more than 50 per cent.

Michael Siperco, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. said in a note to clients the replacement of Mr. Perry is positive news.

“Despite management’s successful close of the Kumtor transaction, we believe investors had become frustrated with other operational problems, most notably the suspension of gold production at Oksut.”

He added that the change at the CEO level “should be taken positively by the market, with an opportunity for a change in direction and clarification of strategy.”

Before joining Centerra as a director in 2020, Mr. Wright was best known as long-time CEO of Eldorado Gold Corp. When he retired from Eldorado in 2017, he had been CEO for 18 years.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.