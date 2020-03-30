 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Centerra Gold receives offer for its stake in Ontario mine project

THUNDER BAY
The Canadian Press
This file photo shows a crew working at the Hardrock Mine propert near Geraldton, Ont.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. says an offer has been made to acquire Centerra Gold Inc.’s 50-per-cent stake in the Greenstone Gold Mines Partnership in a deal it says it worth US$205 million.

The partnership’s principal asset is the Hardrock Mine project near Geraldton, Ont.

Premier, which holds the other 50-per-cent stake in the project, says the acquirer is a third party that is an assignee of Premier’s rights under the offer letter.

Premier did not identify the company, but said it has the financial capacity to both acquire Centerra’s interest and advance the mine through construction.

It also says the assignee plans to work with Premier to help in securing the money to fund its share of the mine construction costs.

The proposal includes US$175 million in cash and the assumption of all Centerra’s obligations under the partnership agreement, including the remaining earn-in obligation of US$30 million.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
