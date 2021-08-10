 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Energy and Resources

Centerra Gold reports US$851.7-million quarterly loss after Kyrgyz Republic took control of Kumtor mine

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Kumtor gold mine, on May 28.

Vladimir Voronin/The Associated Press

Centerra Gold Inc. reported a loss of US$851.7-million in its latest quarter as a result of a move by the Kyrgyz Republic to seize control of the company’s Kumtor mine in the central Asian country in May.

The Toronto-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it recorded a US$926.4-million loss on the change of control of the Kumtor operations.

The loss for the quarter ended June 30 amounted to US$2.87 per diluted share compared with a profit of US$80.7-million or 27 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Centerra said its adjusted net profit from continuing operations, which excluded Kumtor, amounted to US$49.9-million or 17 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of US$22.3-million or eight cents per diluted share a year ago.

The company initiated binding arbitration in May against the Kyrgyz government in response to actions taken against its subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co. including fines, tax claims and legislation placing its operations under external management.

Centerra says its wholly owned subsidiaries that own and operate the Kumtor Mine have also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in a move to protect its interests.

