Centerra moves to block Kyrgyzstan government from selling shares after Kumtor mine nationalized

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Centerra Gold Inc. is attempting to block the Kyrgyzstan government from selling its shares in the company, after the former Soviet Republic nationalized the giant Kumtor mine, which is wholly owned by the Canadian company.

Kumtor is the biggest of Centerra’s three gold mines and is located close to the Chinese border. Toronto-based Centerra has operated the mine since 2004 and has repeatedly clashed with the government over the right to mine the deposit. While the Central Asian state has threatened over the years to nationalize the asset, this is the first time it has followed through. Citing violations of safety protocols, the government seized control of the mine on the weekend, ejecting Centerra’s managers and installing external managers.

Centerra has since launched an international arbitration suit against the Kyrgyz Republic, a legal tactic that could take many years to play out. On paper, Centerra’s potential future revenue and profits have taken a huge cut. Kumtor accounted in the most recent quarter for 56 per cent of its gold production. The company also has smaller mines in Turkey and British Columbia.

With Centerra managers no longer in control of Kumtor, the company is unable to vouch for the ongoing safety of the operation. The high altitude open pit Kumtor mine is a technically-demanding mine to run, located close to moving glaciers, and has experienced pit wall stability issues. In the past few years, several workers have died in accidents at the site.

Last week, the Kyrgyzstan government said it intended to seek a buyer for 14.8 million of its Centerra shares out of its total holdings of around 77 million shares. On Tuesday, Centerra said that the country isn’t allowed to sell any of its shares due to a violation of an investment agreement signed in 2017. Analysts have also speculated that Centerra could launch a suit in an Ontario court to cancel the shares held by the government. In that scenario, Centerra’s share count would fall and in theory the company would be in a stronger financial position as a result.

Relations between Centerra and the former Soviet Republic have been rocky almost from the get-go. In 2008, Centerra brought the country to arbitration and a year later agreed to several financial concessions. In 2012, the government accused Centerra of a barrage of environmental infractions. Another new investment agreement was signed in 2017 that saw more concessions granted to the government. President Sadyr Japarov, a fervent nationalist was elected in a landslide in January. He had long called for a nationalization of Kumtor.

So far, there are few signs that the Canadian government is willing to get involved in the dispute beyond a statement expressing “concern” from Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau and International Trade Minister Mary Ng on Monday.

“Canada is also disappointed that this dispute between foreign investors and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic was not allowed to be resolved transparently by the parties working together,” both parties said.

The Canadian government, said John Tumazos, mining analyst with Very Independent Research LLC has “no teeth” and he isn’t expecting much action beyond words.”The Russian and Chinese companies, if they were screwed around like this, the tanks would roll,” he said. “The local despot in Kyrgyzstan couldn’t mess around with them the way he would with these poor polite Canadians.”

Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
