Chesapeake Energy loss widens on lower output and gas prices

Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by lower production and natural gas prices, as well as higher production costs.
Average realized price for its natural gas fell 6.1 per cent in the second quarter, while production cost per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) jumped 28.7 per cent.
Natural gas makes for a majority of Chesapeake’s production. But the company has been shifting its focus to oil production as natural gas prices have been pressured due to a lack of take-away capacity, which has not kept up with the surge in output.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Chesapeake widened to $158 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $118 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, it reported a loss of 10 cents, while analysts had anticipated a loss of 6 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Production fell to 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 530,000 boepd.
Revenue rose 4.2 per cent to $2.39 billion.
