 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Chevron profit jumps on increased oil production

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Chevron profit jumps on increased oil production

Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Chevron reported quarterly results on Friday.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Chevron Corp reported a 26.3-per-cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as higher oil and gas production and a one-time breakup fee from its failed bid for a rival more than offset lower energy prices and a rise in expenses.

Results benefited from a $1 billion fee it received after Occidental Petroleum’s intercepted its deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum with a winning $38 billion bid. The termination fee added $720 million to the quarter’s profit, Chevron said.

Its U.S. shale production rose 21 per cent during the quarter, but was overshadowed by sharply weaker oil and gas prices. Like many of its rivals, Chevron also reported declining profits in its refining and chemicals units.

Story continues below advertisement

Chevron abandoned its pursuit of Anadarko in May, refusing to increase its $33 billion bid, saying it would not back down from a pledge to dilute the returns it promised investors.

The second-largest U.S. oil and natural gas producer’s daily production of oil and gas rose 9.1 per cent to 3.08 million barrels, a record for the company. Its production in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, rose 21.5 per cent over a the same period a year ago.

The company said it has resumed share buybacks that were suspended during its acquisition talks with Anadarko. It expects to buy $5 billion in its own shares this quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.31 billion, or $2.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share.

Chevron shares were little changed in premarket trading. The stock is up about 11 per cent year to date.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter