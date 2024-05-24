Climate activists break into Amundi offices to protest TotalEnergies investments

Open this photo in gallery: Police officers detain a climate activist outside the headquarters of French asset manager Amundi, on May 24.Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

Climate activists on Friday broke into the offices of French asset manager Amundi to denounce the group’s holding in oil major TotalEnergies TTE-N, footage shared by campaign groups including Attac France showed.

Videos of the incident showed dozens of protesters, many of them masked, shouting slogans inside the hallway.

Amundi and Paris police had no immediate comment.

Greenpeace activists earlier on Friday climbed up a building near TotalEnergies’ Paris headquarters and unfurled a banner criticizing the oil major’s climate change strategy, a Reuters journalist at the site said.