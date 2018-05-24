CN buying 1,000 grain hopper cars from Hamilton manufacturer

Canadian National Railway Co. is buying 1,000 grain hopper cars from a Hamilton manufacturer to update its aging fleet of grain cars and better meet the demands of western Canadian growers.

CN did not release a price for the purchase, but a person familiar with the matter said the cars cost $100,000 each, valuing the deal at $100-million.



The announcement on Thursday morning comes less than a day after the federal government passed legislation that, among other things, provides financial incentives to Canada’s major railways to invest in equipment to move Prairie wheat, oats and other filed crops to ports for export.

CN said the purchase over the next two years will allow it to phase out some of the 30-year-old, smaller cars in its leased and owned 12,000-hopper fleet. The new cars made by National Steel Car carry 10 per cent more crops than the older cars, which grain companies say are slower to load and prone to breakage.

After several months of rail congestion and rising freight volumes, CN is hiring 1,250 conductors and has raised its capital spending for 2018. Canada’s largest rail carrier is spending $3.4-billion on new sidings, bigger yards and 200 new locomotives to improve its network performance. CN recently said it is buying 350 lumber cars and 350 box cars to serve its forestry and metals customers.

National Steel Car said in a statement the CN car orders are creating 550 jobs at the factory, which employs more than 1,500 people.