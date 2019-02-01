CNRL to keep Alberta pipeline running amid industry backlash to production cuts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says it has reversed plans to shut down an oil pipeline in Alberta following the province’s decision this week to pull back on production cuts that have triggered a backlash from some producers.

The announcement from CNRL came as the head of Imperial Oil Ltd. accused the province of “picking winners and losers” and blamed the policy on making shipping oil by rail uneconomical.

CNRL, which had initially supported the curtailment policy as a means to increase prices for Alberta crude, had warned that changes to how each company’s production limits were calculated meant it would shut down its ECHO pipeline for February and March. The pipeline transports heavy crude to the company’s blending facilities at Hardisty, Alta.

Local politicians in the Lakeland region, northeast of Edmonton, said they were bracing for significant job losses as oilfield workers, truckers and support contractors would be off the job.

But the company released a statement Friday confirming that the province’s decision to increase production by 75,000 barrels a day for the next two months prompted it to reconsider. The initial limits for January cut production by 325,000 barrels a day.

“With this increase in allowable production, Canadian Natural will be able to maintain production at levels to safely operate the ECHO pipeline,” said the statement, which estimated 2,400 workers would have been affected.

Despite its recent complaints, the company reaffirmed its support for the curtailment policy “provided that curtailments are implemented in an equitable, transparent and reasonable manner.”

The production limits, which affect 28 producers, were initially calculated based on each company’s highest six-month average from November, 2017, to October, 2018. The province later changed the formula for February, instead looking at producers' best single month over the same period.

Reaction to the curtailment policy has been mixed within the industry, with integrated producers with refining capacity, which benefit from low prices, objecting to the measure.

On Friday, Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger used an earnings call with investors to level a blistering critique of the policy, which he said had all but stopped the company’s oil-by-rail shipments.

“With a stroke of a pen, the government began picking winners and losers," he said. "We think this action is unfair, anti-competitive, and not representative of a free economy in a modern democracy.”

Since the curtailment policy took effect at the beginning of the year, the differential between Alberta oil and West Texas Intermediate, which topped US$50 a barrel last fall, has narrowed in the past few weeks to less than US$10.

Mr. Kruger said that has eliminated the business case for shipping crude by rail. The company shipped 168,000 barrels a day by rail in December, but he said Imperial’s rail shipments in February would be “at or near zero.”

“Today, the differentials have collapsed, and the incentive to move crude by rail has been erased,” Mr. Kruger said.

Premier Rachel Notley and her energy minister have defended the curtailment policy as a short-term intervention designed to protect Alberta’s oil industry. Ms. Notley has said the government is monitoring the impact of the production cuts and will make revisions as needed.