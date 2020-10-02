 Skip to main content
Coastal GasLink pipeline hearing to resume in B.C. Supreme Court today

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
The Iroquois Confederacy and Mohawk Warrior Society flags fly over the encampment set up by members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk First Nation, in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation who are trying to stop the construction of B.C.'s Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, On., Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory on Feb. 25, 2020.

A court hearing is set to resume today in a pipeline dispute that led to nationwide protests in February.

The British Columbia Supreme Court is hearing arguments over the province’s extension of an environmental assessment certificate for the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Court heard Thursday from lawyers for the Office of the Wet’suwet’en, who are seeking an order quashing the extension.

Lawyers for the pipeline company and the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office are expected to present their case on Friday.

The assessment office granted Coastal GasLink the extension last October, nearly five years after a certificate was first issued for the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline.

Opposition by the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation to construction of the pipeline through their traditional territory set off demonstrations and blockades that shut down large parts of the national economy in February.

