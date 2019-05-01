Collapse of Trident Exploration threatens to more than double orphan wells in Alberta

The collapse of an Alberta natural gas producer threatens to more than double the inventory of orphan oil and gas wells in a province already struggling with a spike in unfunded cleanup costs.
Calgary-based Trident Exploration Corp. said it ceased operations effective April 30, leaving behind a $329-million bill to clean up 4,700 wells it says are being transferred to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).
The company blamed a combination of weak natural gas prices, high municipal taxes and inflated lease payments. It said it failed to secure AER support to restructure its operations in a “timely fashion” and does not expect any recovery shareholders and unsecured creditors.
The case is the first major one following a landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this year – and it shows its unintended consequences rather than its benefits.
In January, the top court ruled that energy companies cannot walk away from their obligations to clean up oil and gas wells in bankruptcy cases, and that environmental responsibility supersedes the interests of secured creditors.
In the case of insolvent Redwater Energy Corp., it overturned lower-court rulings that essentially allowed the company’s creditors to hive off and sell the most profitable wells and dump the remainder on the rest of the industry, which contributes to a fund that is used to clean up spent wells and managed by the Orphan Well Association.
Environmental advocates cheered the decision, saying that it would prevent companies from taking advantage of a system that favoured the interests of investors over the need to remediate the landscape.
But some oil-industry officials and analysts had warned it would create a chill over investment in the hard-hit sector when it is needed most, especially among smaller companies carrying hefty environmental liabilities on their balance sheets.
Trident, which produces about 67,500 thousand cubic feet a day of gas equivalent from operations in northern and central Alberta, said the court decision and lack of pipeline capacity had created a “treacherous” environment for energy investors.
“As many have speculated and we have now unfortunately proven, the Redwater decision has had the unintended consequence of intensifying Trident’s financial distress and accelerating unfunded abandoned well obligations,” the company said in a release. The AER did not immediately respond on Wednesday.
With the industry downturn that began in 2014, the number of oil and gas sites that no longer have a solvent owner has ballooned, forcing the previous NDP government in Alberta to extend $235-million in loans to the industry to accelerate cleanup. The number of orphan wells swelled to 4,349, up from 545 in 2014, after a string of corporate bankruptcies.
Still unknown is the fate of nearly 3,300 wells stemming from the bankruptcy of Sequoia Resources Corp., which failed in March 2018. The company left the AER with a cleanup bill of $225-million, and the trustee in the case has sued Perpetual Energy Corp. and its chief executive officer Sue Riddell Rose – which sold Sequoia its initial assets – to recover costs.
Perpetual and Ms. Riddell Rose are seeking to have the case tossed out, arguing they were not responsible for Sequoia’s failure. A judge’s decision is pending.
A Globe and Mail investigation into the problem of unfunded environmental liabilities in the oil patch, published in November, found the numbers of orphan wells could balloon across Western Canada due to regulations that allow companies to idle unprofitable ones indefinitely – or transfer them to thinly financed rivals.
The Globe reported that 20 per cent of all oil and gas wells in the three Western provinces are inactive, and that there are 54,147 more inactive wells today than there were in 2005. Such wells no longer produce oil and gas, but have not been plugged. Some have languished for decades.
Alberta’s new United Conservative Party government has said it would streamline the process for abandonment and environmental reclamation to reduce costs and increase the rate at which wells are formally deemed abandoned.
However, it said it would work with the AER and industry to overhaul the system to make sure liabilities are covered without discouraging investment in the industry.