Energy and Resources Colonial allocates shipments on Line 20 pipeline

Colonial allocates shipments on Line 20 pipeline

Reuters
A storage tank stands at the Colonial Pipeline Co. Pelham junction and tank farm in Pelham, Ala., on Sept. 19, 2016.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Colonial Pipeline Co is allocating space for Cycle 46 shipments on Line 20, which carries distillates from Atlanta to Nashville, Tennessee, according to a notice sent to shippers on Friday.

Committed information will be available on Monday, Aug. 5 the pipeline operator said.

The company generally announces allocations when nominations, or requests for space to ship petroleum products on its lines, exceed its ability to meet the five-day lifting cycle.

The company’s cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 8,850 kilometres of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

