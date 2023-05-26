ConocoPhillips COP-N says it will exercise its right of first refusal and purchase TotalEnergies’ TTE-N 50 per cent stake in the Surmont oil sands project for $4-billion.

The Houston-based oil company is currently the operator and the 50 per cent owner of the in situ oil sands asset near Fort McMurray, Alta.

In April, Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T said it would acquire the other half of Surmont, part of a larger $6.1-billion deal that would also see Suncor acquire French company Total’s stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project.

But ConocoPhillips says it will pre-empt Suncor and purchase the remainder of Surmont for itself.

The company says it expects the deal will add approximately US$600-million of annual free cash flow in 2024, based on a West Texas Intermediate oil price of US$60.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, with an effective date of April 1, 2023.