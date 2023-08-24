Crescent Point Energy CPG-T said on Thursday it will sell its North Dakota assets to a private operator for $500-million in cash, as the Canadian oil and gas producer looks to repay its debt.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said that its net debt is expected to be less than $2.2-billion by the end of this year, down from $3-billion outstanding at the end of the second quarter.

“Given the limited drilling inventory associated with these assets, production in North Dakota was expected to decrease to 18,000 boe/d by 2027 and decline further in future years,” Crescent Point said in a statement.

Since 2018, the company has acquired assets in Canada’s basins, Kaybob Duvernay and Alberta Montney, for $3-billion that were primarily funded through the sale of non-core assets worth nearly $2.7-billion.

The company also lowered its full-year production and capital expenditure forecast by 2.8 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively, compared to the mid-point of its prior expectations.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Crescent said.