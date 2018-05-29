Crescent Point’s Saxberg to exit as CEO after 15 years

Scott Saxberg is stepping down as chief executive officer at Crescent Point Energy Corp. as the oil producer seeks to lift a long-languishing stock price.

The unexpected change at the top comes less than a month after Crescent Point fended off an attempt by an activist investor to stack the board with its own nominees. However, the Calgary-based company says Mr. Saxberg’s decision to resign his position as CEO, which he has held for 15 years, was not driven by that.

Instead, it is making the move to rejuvenate its executive suite following four years of a steadily declining share price, during which the company irked investors with a series of share issues at lower prices each time.

Crescent Point said Mr. Saxberg is being replaced on an interim basis by Craig Bryksa, who is currently vice-president of engineering for Western Canada. It is expected Mr. Bryksa will eventually be named as permanent CEO at the company, best known for its light-oil operations in Saskatchewan, North Dakota and Utah. He will also replace Mr. Saxberg as a director, the company said.

Mr. Saxberg had been president of the company since its founding in 2001, and became CEO two years later. The company praised his leadership, which has included increasing production to 180,000 barrels a day, making it one of North America’s largest independent light-oil producers.

Last month, activist investor Cation Capital Inc. said it had acquired 0.3 per cent of Crescent Point’s stock and had pushed for four of its nominees to be appointed to the board. Cation, led by former investment banker Sandy Edmonstone, had said the chronically weak stock prices was because of high costs and debt, frequent stock issues and rich executive pay – concerns that had been expressed by other investors in recent years. Cation did not call for Mr. Saxberg to be replaced, however.

Despite the clamorous activist campaign, investors backed all of Crescent Point’s board nominees. The company’s shares are up 9 per cent since before Cation went public with its plans in early April, but they remain 80 per cent below where they were in June, 2014, just before oil prices began to crash. In recent months, crude has rallied to more than US$70 a barrel.

Crescent Point said it will continue to execute its recently announced operating and financial plan, which includes reducing debt and costs as well as boosting return on capital.