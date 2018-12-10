 Skip to main content

Detour CEO voted off board in proxy fight, company confirms

Detour CEO voted off board in proxy fight, company confirms

Niall McGee Mining reporter
Early results in Detour Gold Corp’s proxy fight with a dissenting shareholder show that chief executive officer Michael Kenyon has been voted off the board, a company spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

In a release on Monday, the company also said that five of nine current directors have been ousted.

Detour is extending the deadline for shareholders to vote in its proxy duel with a dissident shareholder, after preliminary results show the vote did not go its way.

Detour said that 24 per cent of shareholders had voted for Paulson & Co.’s slate which would see eight of nine incumbent directors replaced and that preliminary results show that shareholders have voted for a “change of control.”

“This result would be inconsistent with the intentions expressed to Detour Gold by the vast majority of shareholders we have spoken with. Briefly postponing the meeting gives shareholders an opportunity to make an informed choice," said current Detour board member James Gowans, in the release.

In an interview, spokesperson Ian Robertson confirmed that Mr. Kenyon was among the incumbents voted off the board. He did not name any of the other directors that have been ousted. Paulson was also pushing to remove Detour’s chairman Alex Morrison.

Detour’s previous deadline for shareholders to vote had been the end of last week. Shareholders will now have until 10 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday to vote with final results to be announced on Thursday instead of Tuesday as previously planned.

Detour had recommended that only two of its director be replaced.

Tickers mentioned in this story
