Detour Gold CEO Paul Martin to retire

Niall McGee Mining Reporter

Struggling junior gold producer Detour Gold is on the hunt for a new permanent chief executive officer, weeks after its stock got pummeled following a series of bad news announcements.

On Friday, Detour announced that Paul Martin is retiring as CEO and vacating his board seat as of June 1.

Michael Kenyon will leave his current role as chairman of the board and take over as CEO on an interim basis. Alex Morrison, currently a director, becomes chair.

Last month, Detour slashed its guidance for the year, and released a preliminary “life of mine” plan for its flagship property in Ontario that predicts materially higher costs compared to an earlier plan.

After the announcement, the stock lost 30 per cent of its value, its worst single day stock performance as a public company, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

Detour shares were up around 1 per cent in early trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The miner expects to announce a permanent replacement for Mr. Martin by early 2019.

