Detour Gold CEO to step down after proxy battle ends in board revamp

Detour Gold Corp. shareholders have ousted its chairman and chief executive officer in a proxy contest that is a partial victory for dissident shareholder Paulson & Co.

In a result that was made public on Thursday, shareholders voted five incumbents off the nine member board.

A Detour representative said CEO Michael Kenyon is stepping down immediately as CEO.

Story continues below advertisement

The result marks the culmination of a six month proxy battle between the Toronto-based junior Canadian gold company and the New York-based hedge fund.

Paulson & Co. had pushed for the removal of eight incumbents while Detour had recommended replacing only two.

Among the other directors ousted were chairman Alex Morrison and Ed Dowling, chair of its technical committee. In an interview Marcelo Kim, partner with Paulson, said the result is a win for shareholders.

Paulson, which owns about 5.7 per cent of Detour’s shares, has been agitating for a broad overhaul at Detour since June, initially pushing for a sale of the company. On Thursday Mr. Kim said that it will now be up to the board to decide whether a sale is in its best interests. Mr. Kim was also on the hedge fund’s proposed slate as a nominee but he was not elected.

Detour Lake is one of Canada’s biggest gold mines, producing 571,000 ounces last year but it has been plagued by operational problems. Earlier this year, the company lost 30 per cent of its market value in a single session after the company announcement that the expansion of its Detour Lake gold mine in Northern Ontario would cost significantly more than expected.

Unusually, Detour extended the deadline for shareholders to vote by a few days after preliminary results showed the vote had not gone its way. Detour did not allow media to attend the special shareholder meeting which was held in Toronto on Thursday morning.