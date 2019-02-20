Devon Energy puts Alberta oil sands assets on the block, adding to exodus of foreign energy firms from Canada

Devon Energy Corp. has put its Alberta oil sands and heavy crude operations on the auction block, adding to an exodus of foreign oil and gas companies from the Canadian oil patch.

Oklahoma-based Devon said it has hired financial advisers to help it seek buyers for the business, which includes the sizable Jackfish steam-driven oil sands project. The business could fetch $4-billion to $4.5-billion, according to an estimate by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

It also plans to sell a natural gas operation in the Barnett Shale area of Texas, which was once one of its main assets.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes amid speculation that other non-Canadian energy companies may also seek to exit the country as the industry struggles with years-long delays in expanding export pipeline Canada and with oil and gas prices that remain well-below those in other international markets.

Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Norway’s Equinor ASA (formerly called Statoil), as well as U.S. producers ConocoPhillips, Murphy Oil Corp. and Marathon Oil Corp. have all jettisoned their oil sands assets in recent years.

Dave Hager, Devon’s chief executive officer, said the sales will transform the company into a purely U.S. oil and gas producer. It hopes to complete the “separation” of the Canadian assets by the end of the year, he said.

The sale process comes at a difficult time for the oil-sands sector, which has struggled with wildly volatile discounts to benchmark U.S. light-oil prices. The Alberta government has stepped in by forcing cuts to production as a way rescue prices, a move that has created a fissure between companies supporting the move and those wanting market to sort itself out, a group that largely includes refiners.

At least one sale fell through. Oil-sands producer MEG Energy Corp. sought a white knight for a hostile bid from Husky Energy Corp. in the final months of 2018, but last month conceded it attracted no rival bidder. In the end, Husky also opted to walk away.

“We’re not going to give this asset away,” Mr. Hager told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday. He said Jackfish rates among the top 10 per cent of projects that employ steam-assisted gravity drainage technology to extract bitumen.

“Assets like this don’t come to market every day, and we think that’s going to be recognized by the potential purchasers – what a high-quality asset this is. I think, frankly, there are a number of people who are looking at this business for the long term, who understand that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Devon intends to begin the formal sales process by opening up a data room by the end of March, executives said.

The assets had been speculated to be for sale for several months, and a deal would complete the company’s exit from Canada following other divestitures.

Devon sold its conventional Western Canadian oil and gas assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. For $3.1-billion in 2014. Two years later, it sold its half stake in the Access oil sands pipeline to Wolf Midstream, a company backed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, for $1.4-billion.

The oil sands assets could be worth $3-billion to $5-billion, but given current market conditions a sale would likely be in the $4-billion to $4.5-billion range, said Jon Morrison, analyst at CIBC.

“There has been a view in the market that Jackfish has been softly up for sale for a while,” Mr. Morrison said. “We wouldn’t know whether Devon has been made an offer but even if that were the case, unless the company was completely satisfied with such an offer, it is natural for them to move into a formal sale process,” Mr. Morrison said.