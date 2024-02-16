The federal government is considering major changes to its draft regulations designed to reduce carbon emissions from Canada’s electricity grid, responding to months of backlash from provinces that rely heavily on power generated from natural gas, particularly Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The possible changes, laid out in a discussion paper released by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Friday, would be a softening of Ottawa’s plan to phase out gas-fired power plants that lack carbon-capture technology starting in 2035. They would give grid operators more flexibility to continue operating such facilities past that date, including by setting annual emissions limits rather than requiring a specific performance standard in order for plants to operate at all, and by allowing the purchase of offsets when those limits were exceeded.

In an interview, Mr. Guilbealt said that Ottawa’s commitment to achieving a net-zero emission grid has not changed, and rejected the idea that the government is climbing down in the face of provincial opposition. “This is a totally normal process,” he said. “We put out draft regulations. We consult. We listen to what people have to say. And then we adjust. We do that all the time.”

But the document acknowledges criticism that the rules as originally written - which would have capped greenhouse-gas emissions from large generation facilities at 30 tonnes per gigawatt hour, and forced plants above that level to shutter other than under very limited circumstances - would cause too much disruption to the system. Provinces have warned that they would raise the risk of blackouts, a concern that was amplified after power shortages in Alberta during last month’s extreme cold snap.

The energy sector has also warned that the cap would be too stringent to be met even with carbon capture, an evolving technology that might reduce but not completely eliminate emissions in its early incarnations.

Ottawa is now signaling that it may address these concerns through revisions on several key points.

Rather than banning all facilities above a certain emissions threshold from operating for more than 450 hours per year, it would instead set a more flexible maximum number of hours for each facility, using a formula that took into account its specific emissions profile. The idea would be to allow relatively efficient gas plants to be open for more days than comparatively inefficient ones.

It would allow utilities or Crown corporations to pool the emission limits of their facilities within a jurisdiction, to give them more operational discretion, rather than separately applying the rules to each plant.

Rather than simply setting hard emissions caps, the government might allow operators to purchase offset credits if they exceeded the limits set by the formula, up to a certain higher level at which the facilities would have to stop operating.

Ottawa is also considering a slight expansion of a grandfathering provision, which originally stated that any plants already operational by 2025 would be exempt from the rules for 20 years from the date they were first commissioned. The discussion paper suggests that it might also apply to plants heavily under construction by 2025 even if they’re not open yet.

“We’re happy to see a shift toward more flexibility,” said Michael Powell, the vice-president for government relations with Electricity Canada. He added, however, that “the devil’s going to be in the details” – noting in particular that the industry association’s members will be waiting to see the specific formula for determining how much gas plants can operate, as well as how the offset scheme might work.

The potential revisions may nevertheless do little to quell the fierce constitutional battle the proposed restrictions sparked. Electricity policy typically falls under provincial jurisdiction, and Alberta and Saskatchewan have argued that Ottawa is vastly overstepping its bounds by trying to impose rules on their respective sectors.

The proposed rules have also sparked concern, and quieter opposition, in other provinces and territories where fossil fuels account for a significant share of power generation, including Nova Scotia, Nunavut and Ontario.

But Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe have been especially critical of the draft electricity regulations, as well as Mr. Guilbeault’s broader environmental policies. Ms. Smith has argued they would cost Alberta billions of dollars to implement, and could risk leaving the province short on power during extreme hot or cold snaps.

The Alberta government on Jan. 13 issued an emergency alert, asking residents to conserve power in order to avoid rotating blackouts. The Alberta Electric System Operator, which regulates the province’s grid, extended the request in the following days, but held off on broadcasting the message through emergency alert system. Nathan Neudorf, Alberta’s Utilities and Affordability Minister, at the time said four natural gas failed in the cold snap, which caused a supply crunch exacerbated by a shortage of power from renewables.

Alberta has argued the new rules would put the province in a more precarious position, and potentially limit its ability to generate power when demand peaks or during emergencies. The federal government has denied these claims, but Friday’s policy update notes Ottawa is open to automatic exemptions from emissions limits during emergencies.

Ms. Smith, in November, deployed the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act for the first time, floating the possibility of creating a provincial Crown corporation with a mandate to defy the federal government’s proposed environmental regulations for the electricity grid. Her act’s constitutionality has not been tested in court.

Ms. Guilbeault said Friday’s update was not in response to one conversation or jurisdiction, and downplayed the scale of the possible changes.

Ottawa expects to publish its Clean Electricity Regulations later this year. It said consultations will continue, with feedback on the latest proposals due March 15.