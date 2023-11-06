Open this photo in gallery: The logo of Australian energy company Origin, in Melbourne, Australia, on July 3, 2016.JASON REED/Reuters

EIG Partners chief executive Blair Thomas said on Monday he is confident a Brookfield-EIG consortium can win support for its $10.5-billion bid for Origin Energy despite opposition from the Australian electricity and gas firm’s top shareholder.

Pension fund AustralianSuper said on Monday it had increased its stake in Origin to 15.03 per cent from 13.67 per cent and the A$9.53 per share bid remained “substantially” below its estimate of long-term value.

Origin shares were up 1.13 per cent to A$8.47 late in the session on Monday, well below the revised offer price.

Origin will hold a shareholder meeting on Nov. 23, where it will urge investors to vote in favour of the deal. Seventy-five per cent of votes are needed for the deal to be approved.

If the deal is successful, Brookfield BN-T will take ownership of Origin’s energy markets business, while EIG’s MidOcean Energy will gain a 27.5 per cent stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG).

“If you take them (AustralianSuper) at their word that they think the company is worth a lot more, specifically the energy markets side of it, I think they could either roll into the private energy markets transaction and stay invested or do their own takeover for the whole thing,” Thomas told Reuters in a phone interview.

“Make an offer if you have such high conviction, make an offer. We had this for over a year and no competing offer shows up.”

AustralianSuper declined to comment.

The pension fund earlier said it was not in discussions about potentially joining the Brookfield-EIG consortium.

Thomas confirmed both Brookfield and EIG had discussed with AustralianSuper the possibility of it participating in the deal earlier this year.

If the shareholder vote fails, the Brookfield-led consortium said last week it has a backup plan for an off-market takeover that would require the minimum acceptance of 50.1 per cent of the register and give control of Origin’s board.

Origin’s board has endorsed the consortium’s current bid, which is a 76.7 per cent premium to the firm’s one month volume weighted average price in November 2022 when the first offer arrived.

A rejection of the bid, Thomas said, could hurt sentiment and change the way foreign buyers value Australian assets.

“Unfortunately I think it does affect the way foreign investors will look at Australia,” he said. “If offering a 76 per cent premium is not enough to generate support, you wonder what would.”

EIG’s MidOcean in October last year paid $2.15-billion for Tokyo Gas’ interests in four Australian projects led by Gorgon LNG, Ichthys LNG, Pluto LNG and Queensland Curtis LNG.