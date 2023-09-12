Enbridge Inc. ENB-T has announced a pair of senior executive changes.

The company says it has hired Reggie Hedgebeth as executive vice-president, external affairs, and chief legal officer, and promoted Laura Sayavedra to senior vice-president, projects, and chief administrative officer.

Both appointments are effective Jan. 1.

Hedgebeth most recently served as chief legal officer with Capital Group, while Sayavedra will add responsibilities for human resources, real estate and supply chain management to her current oversight of projects, safety and reliability, environment, land and right-of-way.

Enbridge says the changes follow decisions by chief legal officer Bob Rooney and chief administrative officer Byron Neiles to step down at the end of the year.

Rooney and Neiles are expected to serve as executive advisers to support the transition until their retirement in the middle of 2024.