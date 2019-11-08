 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Enbridge to expand capacity on Mainline system

Dan Healing
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Enbridge reported quarterly financial results on Friday.

Dan Riedlhuber/Reuters

Oil export options for western Canadian producers continue to expand in small increments as delays persist for major proposed pipeline projects.

On Friday, Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. said an optimization program on its Mainline system, which accounts for about 70 per cent of Canadian oil exports into the United States, is expected to add 100,000 barrels a day of additional capacity by year-end.

That’s at the top end of its original target of 50,000 to 100,000 b/d, and a 15,000 b/d increase over the 85,000 b/d expected by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Story continues below advertisement

Enbridge added it plans to bring on another 50,000 b/d of capacity in a smaller pipeline expansion early next year. Last summer, rival TC Energy Corp. held an open season to assign 50,000 b/d of added incremental capacity on its existing Keystone pipeline system into the U.S.

On a conference call, Enbridge chief executive officer Al Monaco said having the Canadian side of its Line 3 replacement pipeline in service by Dec. 1 will help meet producer demand on a Mainline system that has been operating at near maximum capacity, clocking in at more than 2.7 million b/d in the third quarter.

“On the Mainline, we expect to bring in about 100,000 barrels per day of incremental capacity by year-end. That extra 100,000 comes from capacity recovery, optimization of receipt and delivery windows, as well as leveraging Line 3 Canada,” he said.

“We’re also moving forward with a 50,000-barrel-per-day expansion of Express to serve PADD 4 [U.S. Rockies region]. That should be ready in Q1.”

The U.S. part of the $9-billion Line 3 project could still be in service in 2020 as previously predicted, but timing is unclear after state utility regulators in Minnesota in October ordered further study on the potential effects of oil spills in the Lake Superior watershed.

“Once we have timelines from the PUC [Minnesota public utilities commission] and agencies, we will be able to provide the next key milestones toward the start of construction,” Mr. Monaco said.

Completion of Line 3 would add 370,000 b/d of oil export capacity. Meanwhile, construction is proceeding on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the Canadian West Coast but the Keystone XL pipeline has been delayed by court challenges in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The failure of pipeline expansions to keep up with growth in oil sands production has been blamed for steep oil price discounts in Alberta.

Enbridge shares rose on the Toronto Stock Exchange after it reported record third-quarter adjusted earnings and distributable cash flow driven by high levels of oil transported on the Mainline and input from new capital projects placed in service

The company says it earned $949-million in the third quarter, up from a loss of $90-million in the same quarter last year caused by a number of one-time charges.

The Calgary-based company says adjusted earnings worked out to $1.12-billion, or 56 cents a share, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up from $933-million, or 55 cents a share, last year.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $1.09-billion, or 53 cents a share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In a report, analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. welcomed the company’s expectation to finish the year above the midpoint of financial guidance after a “steady quarter” ended Sept. 30 and despite delays in its Line 3 project.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter