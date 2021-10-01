 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Enbridge says it remains committed to mediated settlement of its Line 5 dispute

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, near St. Ignace, Mich., on June 8, 2017.

Dale G. Young/The Associated Press

Enbridge Inc. says it remains committed to a mediated settlement of its Line 5 dispute, even though the state of Michigan has given up on the talks.

The Calgary-based pipeline giant says both sides are legally obliged to engage in good-faith efforts to resolve the long-running dispute over the cross-border line, a key energy artery that crosses the Great Lakes.

Court documents show the state has effectively abandoned the process, with “no desire” to continue with mediation.

But the status of those talks remains unclear: in a written ruling late last month, U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff described the process as “at least at a standstill.”

The dispute has been raging since last November, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abruptly revoked the easement that had allowed it to operate since 1953, citing the risk of a spill in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge insists the pipeline is safe and has made it clear it has no intention of shutting down the line voluntarily.

