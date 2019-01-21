Enbridge says two injured after natural gas pipeline ruptures in Ohio

Enbridge Inc. says two people have been injured and two structures damaged in a natural gas pipeline rupture in Ohio.
The company says it has activated its emergency response plan and personnel are responding to the incident in Noble County, Ohio.
Local reports said the pipeline explosion on Enbridge’s Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline sent a fireball into in the sky.
Enbridge says the fire has been contained and residents near the incident have been evacuated.
It says the pipeline was built in the early 1950s and that it had an in-line inspection in 2012.
The explosion is the second in just over a month for the company, whose East Tennessee pipeline ruptured in mid-December.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.