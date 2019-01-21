 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Enbridge says two injured after natural gas pipeline ruptures in Ohio

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Enbridge Inc. says two people have been injured and two structures damaged in a natural gas pipeline rupture in Ohio.

The company says it has activated its emergency response plan and personnel are responding to the incident in Noble County, Ohio.

Local reports said the pipeline explosion on Enbridge’s Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline sent a fireball into in the sky.

Enbridge says the fire has been contained and residents near the incident have been evacuated.

It says the pipeline was built in the early 1950s and that it had an in-line inspection in 2012.

The explosion is the second in just over a month for the company, whose East Tennessee pipeline ruptured in mid-December.

